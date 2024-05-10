Is Clemson on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25? Well, sort of

A Clemson Tigers player is featured on the cover of the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Kind of.

A photo of the game’s “Deluxe Edition” cover was released Friday morning by PlayStation Store. It features the back of a Clemson helmet resting on the head of a computer-generated Tigers player.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped⬇️👀 pic.twitter.com/XUropt0Tpy — On3 (@On3sports) May 10, 2024

On close-up, the Clemson helmet is situated between likenesses of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Michigan running back Chase Edwards.

Edwards and Milroe were two of six players that made the video game’s cover. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado quarterback Travis Hunter joined Edwards as the most prominently featured names on the cover.

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck were the two other names visible on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, which will be the first college football video game since 2013.

Other helmets featured on the game’s cover were those of Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arizona, and BYU. Flags of schools such as Kansas State, Iowa, Nebraska and Auburn (among others) were featured as well.

The game’s official release date is scheduled for some time later this summer, EA has said. The company has reportedly agreed with over 10,000 student-athletes on name, image and likeness deals.

