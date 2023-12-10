Clemson basketball remains undefeated with victory against previously unbeaten TCU

The Clemson basketball team’s first ever game in Canada went so well, Coach Brad Brownell may lobby to play north of the border every year.

The Tigers improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2008 on Saturday, defeating previously unbeaten TCU 74-66 in the Discount Tire Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Clemson, which is the last remaining undefeated ACC team, placed three players in double figures, led by graduate guard Joseph Girard’s 21 points.

Girard is in the midst of quite a hot streak. The transfer from Syracuse is averaging 18.3 points over the Tigers’ last six games and is shooting 47.7 percent (21 of 44) from 3-point range during that span.

Emanuel Miller paced the Horned Frogs with 16 points.

Both Clemson and TCU (7-1) of the Big 12 were picked to finish fifth in their respective conference preseason polls.

Here are the main takeaways from the game:

Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III reacts after making a shot against University of South Carolina during the second half Dec 6, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson's defense was key to topping TCU

The Tigers clamped down defensively, holding the Horned Frogs to a season-low 32.2 percent shooting from the floor as well as a season-low 66 points.

Clemson was able to slow down the Horned Frogs fast-paced offense and the result was profound.

TCU entered the game averaging 917 points per game, which ranked second among Big 12 teams and sixth-best nationally, and had an average winning margin of 25.6 points, which ranked fourth nationally.

Ian Schieffelin continues to be a catalyst

Clemson senior PJ Hall calls Schieffelin the team’s “X factor” and the junior forward continues to live up to that description.

Schieffelin scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and has totaled 43 points in Clemson’s most recent four games while shooting 56.7% from the floor. He also has 52 rebounds during that stretch.

NICE START: Clemson basketball (8-0) defeats South Carolina in best start to season since 2008

Chase Hunter struggling to find the range

Hunter has been in a funk of late and that continued against TCU. Hunter is averaging 11.8 points this season, but went scoreless against the Horned Frogs, missing all seven of his shots from the floor, including an 0-for-4 effort from 3-point range.

Over his last three games, Hunter has made just 5-of-27 shots, including 1-of-13 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over six times.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball slows down fast-paced TCU to remain undefeated