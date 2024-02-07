Clemson basketball pulls off stunning upset at No. 3 UNC

Clemson basketball completed the ultimate upset defeating No. 3-ranked North Carolina 80-76 on Tuesday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

It was Clemson’s second win at the Dean Smith Center in program history. Its first win came in 2020, and it took overtime to pull it off. Prior to that win, UNC was 60-0 at home against Clemson all time.

For this matchup, coach Brad Brownell leaned on experience, starting graduate student Jack Clark over sophomore Chauncey Wiggins, and the change paid off. The Tigers (15-7, 5-6 ACC) started the game on a 17-4 run.

The Tigers built a double-digit lead, including a 16-point lead that tied its largest lead ever against UNC (18-5, 10-2). The first time that happened was during the 1974-75 season.

Yet UNC took Clemson’s early punch and fought back to cut the lead to nine at half and to tie the score at 70 with 4:17 left in the game.

But unlike its previous matchup against North Carolina on Jan. 6, the Tigers responded and made key baskets, highlighted by Joseph Girard III’s 3-pointer to put Clemson ahead by five with a little over two minutes left. From there, the Tigers pulled out the win.

Here are three takeaways from this ACC matchup:

Clemson basketball finally closes a tight conference game

The ghost of Clemson basketball’s past was on everyone’s mind as UNC battled back into this one. The Tigers were coming off a tough one-point to Virginia after losing by one point to Duke and by three in two overtimes to Georgia Tech in January.

This time around, the Tigers didn’t falter. They countered every UNC rally by making critical baskets. When the score was tied at 70, Clemson went on a 7-0 run highlighted by Hall’s layup, Girard’s 3-pointer and Clark’s two free throws. Hall finished with 25 poins in 27 minutes, and Girard finished with 21, including five 3-pointers.

Ian Schieffelin finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Clemson finally makes from deep

Clemson found its 3-point shot, burying 11 3-pointers against UNC, which entered the game with the best 3-point field-goal percentage defense in the conference (26.8%).

The Tigers shot 6-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first half with Hall (three), Girard (two) and Chase Hunter (one) contributing. It was Clemson's most made 3-pointers since Jan. 3 against Miami.

What's next?

The Tigers will celebrate this victory and travel to play Syracuse (14-8, 5-6) on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are 10-1 at home this season, and Clemson has won just once in six tries under coach Brad Brownell at Syracuse.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball pulls off stunning upset at No. 3 UNC