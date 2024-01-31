Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Louisville in ACC game

The Clemson basketball team will attempt to purge Saturday’s one-point loss at No. 12 Duke with a victory against Louisville on Tuesday.

“It will be hard — this one stings,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after his team lost a four-point lead in the final 1:32 to remain winless at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995. “When you’re rewarded with a win, it’s a lot easier to get right back to it. Hopefully I have a mature group that will handle that.”

Clemson, which dropped a 10-point decision at Louisville last season, will take nothing for granted, despite the game being at Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC) are 7-2 this season. They have lost five of their past seven games after an 11-1 start and are looking up at nine teams above them in the ACC standings.

The Cardinals (6-14, 1-8), meanwhile, have lost five in a row and are the solitary occupants of last place in the league.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Louisville on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Louisville start time

Date: Jan. 30, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Louisville

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

vs. Virginia on Feb. 3, 2 p.m. ET

at North Carolina on Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET

at Syracuse on Feb. 10, 12 p.m. ET

vs. Miami on Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET

vs. NC State on Feb. 17, 7:45 p.m. ET

