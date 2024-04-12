In Clearwater, pups show off skills during Purina Dog Challenge

CLEARWATER — For anyone who has tried to get their pup to return the ball or make a leap off the dock, Friday was aspirational. They got to witness the athletes at the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Clearwater’s Coachman Park.

The competition is celebrating its 27th anniversary, kicking off the 2024 season in Clearwater with dogs doing high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole racing, agility courses and the crowd favorite dog diving competition. Dogs took a running leap off a 50 foot dock into a 20,000 gallon pool of water.

The winning dogs will get a trip to the National Finals in St. Louis at the end of the competition. Friday was practice and Saturday is the competition.