‘The Claw' pose becoming a fan favorite from Bears, Caleb Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Upon being drafted by the Bears, Caleb Williams has captured the attention of Bears fans.

No doubt, his abilities on the field have the attention of Bears fans. The accuracy, the off-script playmaking, the off-platform throws, the athleticism and the unwavering confidence, sure.

But what about with the "The Claw" emote?

The new Bears quarterback seemingly taught fans a new celebration pose, making a claw with his hand and a snarling look at the camera to imitate a bear. Wherever a camera finds him, odds are Williams is hitting "The Claw."

60k fans holding up the Claw for the Home Opener kickoff will be a scene! pic.twitter.com/MyAnxmYzqv — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 8, 2024

so caleb williams definitely made the “bear claw” a symbol in the chicago bears fandom y’all pic.twitter.com/FNxbhoRyUK — Jimbo (@james_sweener) April 28, 2024

He's doing it everywhere, embracing his newfound position as the Bears franchise signal caller.

Will Bears fans start doing it? Will fans do it at games? Which pastry shop will debut "The Bear Claw" to pay homage to the new symbol? The future of "The Claw" is exciting. And it would be electric if fans started doing it, too.

