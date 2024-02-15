Crystal ball projects Penn State to land first WR in class of 2025

Wide receiver continues to be the topic of discussion this offseason for Penn State as winter workouts have gotten underway and recruiting efforts start ramping up even further.

The Nittany Lions have put together a solid class of 2025 so far, currently holding 11 commits.

That seemingly could change soon as 247Sports’ National Recruiting Coordinator, Brian Dohn, has put in a crystal ball pick that projects Penn State to land three-star wide receiver Lyrick Samuel.

This would be the first receiver to commit to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2025.

Dohn is a perfect 16-for-16 on his 2025 picks, suggesting it’s a very strong possibility that Penn State lands the Brooklyn, NY native.

He’s listed at just under 6’4″ and weighs 175 pounds. He would give the Nittany Lions a bigger-bodied type of receiver to their room.

247Sports has him listed as a three-star prospect and the second-best player in the state of New York. However, On3 is a bit higher on the wideout, rating him as a four-star.

This would be an important get for James Franklin and Marques Hagans.

Wide receiver has become a premium position in college football and it’s imperative they start recruiting at a national level to keep up with the updated offensive philosophies.

Last year was not good enough for their receiving unit and they need as much help as possible in the coming years.

As a three-star, Samuel isn’t a program changer by any means, but depth is important as players continue developing their skill sets when they get into a collegiate system.

There’s also a possibility that Samuel could continue to rise up recruiting rankings as he does the camp circuits throughout the spring and summer before his final year of high school football.

