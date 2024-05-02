Clash of No. 1 and No. 2 is just ahead in girls lacrosse

The Benilde-St. Margaret's girls lacrosse team hasn't let up much since its state championship last spring. The Red Knights are undefeated, and they are ranked first for the fourth week in a row by the Minnesota Girls' Lacrosse Coaches Association.

But the road to a repeat will get rougher right away. Benilde-St. Margaret's will play No. 2 Lakeville South (4-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday away at Lakeville South. The game will be a rematch of the state semifinal last year that Benilde-St. Margaret's won 14-13.

Benilde-St. Margaret's, which has won all but one of its games by at least 10 points, is led this season by Marquette-bound Julia Evens, who has 23 goals and 22 assists. Also still around is last season's leading scorer, Maggie Graczyk, who has 16 goals and 15 assists.

Lakeville South has pivoted because both of last season's top scorers, Emily Moes (California, Berkeley) and Gabby Bouman (Xavier), are playing NCAA Division I lacrosse now. Sivanna O'Brien, who was good for 55 goals and 25 assists last season, leads the team this season with 13 goals and four assists.

Lakeville South rose to second in the rankings this week from third after giving Prior Lake its first loss of the season, 10-3. Prior Lake (4-1) is ranked third.

Girls lacrosse state rankings

By the Minnesota Girls' Lacrosse Coaches Association (records through Monday)

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's 6-0-0; 2. Lakeville South 3-0-0; 3. Prior Lake 4-1-0; 4. Stillwater 4-1-0; 5. Minnetonka 4-0-0; 6. Champlin Park 6-0-0; 7. Orono 5-1-0; 8. Eden Prairie 5-1-0; 9. Rosemount 5-1-0; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1-0.