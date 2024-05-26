Clark's clutch 3-pointer draws familiar sideline reaction from Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson knows a clutch 3-pointer when he sees one, and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark left the Warriors star stunned with one of her own Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Thompson was in attendance for the Fever's 78-73 win over the Sparks, and the WNBA phenom's logo triple in the fourth quarter helped Indiana grab its first win of the season -- a familiar sight for the four-time NBA champion, who has hit plenty of clutch 3-pointers himself and plays alongside none other than Steph Curry.

CAITLIN CLARK DEEP THREE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ugQesqTcwQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 25, 2024

And Thompson's sideline reaction said it all.

Klay Thompson’s reaction to Caitlin Clark makes me smile so hard seeing the WNBA recognition because that place was PACKED!!!#growingthegame pic.twitter.com/67AXvfTQhY — basketball.is.the.best.sport.idc. (@111222TL) May 25, 2024

Seeing Thompson with his arms up in disbelief is no strange thing for Dub Nation, as Curry has left his fellow Splash Bro speechless on countless occasions. And like Curry with the Warriors, Clark is known as a scoring machine herself, having set countless school and NCAA records during her time at Iowa in 3-point and scoring categories.

Now, Clark has taken the WNBA by storm despite her team's early-season struggles, along with other rookies from the 2024 draft class. And Thompson appears to be enjoying his offseason as he approaches NBA free agency, with the four-time champion reportedly linked to teams including the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

While Thompson, a Los Angeles native, might have been taking his mind off work by rooting for the Sparks on Friday, it's clear that in this case, greatness recognized greatness.

