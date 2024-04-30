Clarke Schmidt throws five strong innings, but Yankees shutout by Orioles in series-opening loss

The Yankees were shutdown by the Baltimore Orioles, 2-0, in their first meeting of the season on Monday night at Camden Yards.

Here are some takeaways...

- Clarke Schmidt was jumped for a Gunnar Henderson leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, but he settled in nicely after that, cruising through the Orioles lineup over the next three innings. The righty was struck on the lower back by a hard-hit Ryan O'Hearn liner in the fourth, but he was able to shake it off quickly and remained in the game.

Schmidt ran into some trouble in the fifth, as Baltimore put two in scoring position with just one out, but he was able to get a pair of pop outs to escape the inning. He returned for the sixth but Aaron Boone decided to turn to the bullpen after he struck out Anthony Santander for the second out of the inning.

After Dennis Santana entered and retired the next batter easily, Schmidt's book was closed with a final line of one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five across 5.2 innings, his longest outing of the season.

- The Yankees generated a ton of traffic against Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez, recording five hits and drawing three walks, but the hard-throwing right-hander did well to keep them off the board over his 5.2 innings of work.

- Entering in a second and third and two out jam in the bottom of the eighth, Clay Holmes looked to have rolled an inning-ending groundout, but Anthony Volpe booted a routine play behind the second base bag to bring in a big insurance run.

- Gleyber Torres led off the top of the ninth with a single to center, but the Yanks went down quietly, as the next three batters were retired easily to end the game. New York stranded seven runners on base and finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

- With Alex Verdugo landing on the paternity list prior to the game, Aaron Judge made his first career start in left field, and he handled himself well in the spacious Camden Yards outfield. The slugger has crushed the Orioles over the course of his career, but he was held in check in this one, going just 1-for-4 with a single.

- After a bit of a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has been heating up of late, and he reached base twice with a double and a fielders choice in this one. The 24-year-old backstop would've been credited with a pair of hits, but Giancarlo Stanton was gunned down at second on a line drive to right field.

MVP of the Game: Gunnar Henderson

Not much went right for the Yanks offensively in this one and Henderson's first inning homer ultimately stood up to be the difference.

The 22-year-old superstar has been fantastic this season, hitting .289 with three doubles, three triples, six stolen bases, 10 homers, and a .978 OPS through 28 games.

Upcoming schedule

Nestor Cortes faces off with right-hander Dean Kremer as the Yankees and Orioles continue their division matchup on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.