Claressa Shields wins MMA debut via third-round TKO

Claressa Shields is 1-0 as an MMA fighter.

The No. 1 pound for pound female boxer scored a third-round TKO win over Brittney Elkin in her MMA debut, the main event of 2021's PFL 4.

Shields' punching power was clearly apparent through the first two rounds, but was mitigated by Elkin repeatedly taking Shields to the ground. It wasn't surprising to see Shields' have a weakness in her ground game, but she managed to avoid a defeat by submission.

Attempting to take Shields down in the third round didn't go nearly as well for Elkin, as Shields ended up in a dominant position and proceeded to go to town on her opponent. After a litany of shots to the head, the ref called the fight for Shields.

