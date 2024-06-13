CJ Noland is ready to be a great fit for UNM basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is ready to play for the third team in his collegiate career. 6′-4″ guard CJ Noland is ready to make an impact with the New Mexico Lobos this upcoming basketball season. Noland said he doesn’t believe making the transition to yet another team will be too difficult.

“I mean basketball, you know, it’s a universal sport,” said Noland. “So, I mean, a lot of the terms and a lot of the actions are kind of the same, but me coming from two other schools, it really does help. The work ethic is still there. The level of intensity is there. So, it really helps.”

Noland came out of high school as a four-star top 100 recruit. He played with the Oklahoma Sooners for two years before transferring to North Texas where he averaged nearly 11 points and over two rebounds per game last season and shot just under 40 percent from the three point line.

“I’m a mismatch problem for, like, small guards and then when there’s bigger guards on me, I can step out and shoot it as well,” said Noland. “So, I think that is a positive for me.” Perhaps the third time really is the charm for Noland as he embarks on his final year of eligibility in college basketball. He does have his reasons for coming to New Mexico.

“I will say the biggest reason is just the style of play coach Pitino plays here,” said Noland. “They like to play in transition. They like to get the ball up and down and that’s how I want to play for my last year.”

