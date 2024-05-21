CJ girls fourth, Joplin girls sixth at sectional track

May 20—WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls logged a fourth-place team finish in Class 4, and the Joplin girls tied for sixth in Class 5 at the sectional meet last weekend in Waynesville. In boys Class 5, Neosho finished in sixth place with 52 points; Webb City was seventh with 51 points.

Class 4 results

In girls action, CJ compiled 67 points, behind Marshfield (91), Parkway Central (97), and Rockwood Summit (105) in their Class 4 sectional.

In the pole vault, Carl Junction senior Acadia Badgley (3.07 meters) and sophomore Brooke Jasperson (3.05 meters) took the top two spots.

Carl Junction junior Sydney Ward won the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.83.

Madilyn Olds earned the sectional title in the javelin for CJ with a throw of nearly 42.1 meters.

CJ's Bella Montez was third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.04).

In other Class 4 girls results, Samatha Dowd, of McDonald County, was runner-up in both the 100-meter dash (12.00) and the 200-meter dash (24.46.)

The McDonald County 4x200-meter relay team was runner-up with a time of 1:44.33 and the 4x100 meter relay team finished third (50.21).

In boys action, Carl Junction's Jack Lawson was runner up in the 800-meter run (1:58.54).

McDonald County's 4x400 meter relay team was runner up (3:26.25) and CJ finished third in that race (3:27.30).

Toby Moore, of McDonald County, was runner-up in the shot put at nearly 15.7 meters.

The McDonald County 4x200 meter relay team finished third with a time of 1:29.16.

Class 5 results

In girls action, Joplin's Brylee Strickland captured the sectional title in the 400-meter dash (58.29), was runner-up in the 200-meter dash (25.51) and finished third (12:38) in the 100-meter dash.

Joplin also finished second in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 48.75.

Webb City's Brooke Hedger won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.28. She also logged a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.10.

Carthage's Chasity Straw was runner-up in the shot put with an 11.93-meter effort.

The Neosho 4x200 meter relay team won with a time of 1:27.53, and the 4x400 meter relay also took first with a time of 3:21.87.

Webb City's Evan Stevens won the 1,600-meter run (4:16.15) and the 3,200-meter event (9:42.55). The Cardinals also won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 7:55.38.

Neosho's Izaiah Hill was runner-up in the 200-meter dash (22.07) and the 400-meter dash (49.89). Teammate Isaiah Keezer was third in the 400-meter race (50.09).

Neosho's Noah Soriano was third in the 100-meter dash (10.97).

Carthage's Trenton Yates claimed third in the triple jump with a 13.73-meter leap, and Joplin's Neil Barstow earned third in the discus (49.7 meters.)