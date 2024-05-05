Advertisement

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 prize money: What Taylor Pendrith and field earned

There are lots of perks to winning on the PGA Tour, from the status to the starts — and the money isn't bad, either.

Taylor Pendrith won his maiden Tour title on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with it, $1.71 million.

Here's a look at what Pendrith and those who made the cut at TPC Craig Ranch earned:

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Taylor Pendrith

$1,710,000

2

Ben Kohles

$1,035,500

3

Alex Noren

$655,500

T4

S.H. Kim

$380,000

T4

Aaron Rai

$380,000

T4

Byeong Hun An

$380,000

T4

Matt Wallace

$380,000

8

Jake Knapp

$296,875

T9

Rafael Campos

$249,375

T9

Taiga Semikawa

$249,375

T9

Kevin Tway

$249,375

T9

Troy Merritt

$249,375

T13

Ryo Hisatsune

$165,232

T13

Daniel Berger

$165,232

T13

Alex Smalley

$165,232

T13

Adam Schenk

$165,232

T13

Ben Griffin

$165,232

T13

Si Woo Kim

$165,232

T13

Kelly Kraft

$165,232

T20

Austin Cook

$112,100

T20

Stephan Jaeger

$112,100

T20

Zach Johnson

$112,100

T20

Keith Mitchell

$112,100

T24

Nico Echavarria

$77,425

T24

Jorge Campillo

$77,425

T24

Chris Gotterup

$77,425

T24

Justin Lower

$77,425

T24

Patton Kizzire

$77,425

T24

Min Woo Lee

$77,425

T30

Kevin Chappell

$52,293

T30

Carson Young

$52,293

T30

Max McGreevy

$52,293

T30

Dylan Wu

$52,293

T30

Kevin Dougherty

$52,293

T30

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

$52,293

T30

Davis Riley

$52,293

T30

Luke List

$52,293

T30

Adam Scott

$52,293

T30

Andrew Novak

$52,293

T30

Nick Dunlap

$52,293

T41

Mackenzie Hughes

$33,725

T41

Ryan McCormick

$33,725

T41

Tom Hoge

$33,725

T41

Aaron Baddeley

$33,725

T41

Maverick McNealy

$33,725

T41

Sung Kang

$33,725

T41

Vince Whaley

$33,725

T48

Brandt Snedeker

$24,985

T48

Ben Martin

$24,985

T48

Martin Laird

$24,985

T48

David Skinns

$24,985

T52

Beau Hossler

$22,406

T52

Hayden Buckley

$22,406

T52

Scott Piercy

$22,406

T52

Tom Kim

$22,406

T52

Tyson Alexander

$22,406

T52

Harrison Endycott

$22,406

T52

Mark Hubbard

$22,406

T59

S.Y. Noh

$21,375

T59

Jason Day

$21,375

T59

K.H. Lee

$21,375

T62

Sam Stevens

$20,900

T62

Joel Dahmen

$20,900

64

Henrik Norlander

$20,615

65

Kris Kim (a)

66

Tom Whitney

$20,425