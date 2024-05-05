CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 prize money: What Taylor Pendrith and field earned
There are lots of perks to winning on the PGA Tour, from the status to the starts — and the money isn't bad, either.
Taylor Pendrith won his maiden Tour title on Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with it, $1.71 million.
Here's a look at what Pendrith and those who made the cut at TPC Craig Ranch earned:
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Taylor Pendrith
$1,710,000
2
Ben Kohles
$1,035,500
3
Alex Noren
$655,500
T4
S.H. Kim
$380,000
T4
Aaron Rai
$380,000
T4
Byeong Hun An
$380,000
T4
Matt Wallace
$380,000
8
Jake Knapp
$296,875
T9
Rafael Campos
$249,375
T9
Taiga Semikawa
$249,375
T9
Kevin Tway
$249,375
T9
Troy Merritt
$249,375
T13
Ryo Hisatsune
$165,232
T13
Daniel Berger
$165,232
T13
Alex Smalley
$165,232
T13
Adam Schenk
$165,232
T13
Ben Griffin
$165,232
T13
Si Woo Kim
$165,232
T13
Kelly Kraft
$165,232
T20
Austin Cook
$112,100
T20
Stephan Jaeger
$112,100
T20
Zach Johnson
$112,100
T20
Keith Mitchell
$112,100
T24
Nico Echavarria
$77,425
T24
Jorge Campillo
$77,425
T24
Chris Gotterup
$77,425
T24
Justin Lower
$77,425
T24
Patton Kizzire
$77,425
T24
Min Woo Lee
$77,425
T30
Kevin Chappell
$52,293
T30
Carson Young
$52,293
T30
Max McGreevy
$52,293
T30
Dylan Wu
$52,293
T30
Kevin Dougherty
$52,293
T30
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
$52,293
T30
Davis Riley
$52,293
T30
Luke List
$52,293
T30
Adam Scott
$52,293
T30
Andrew Novak
$52,293
T30
Nick Dunlap
$52,293
T41
Mackenzie Hughes
$33,725
T41
Ryan McCormick
$33,725
T41
Tom Hoge
$33,725
T41
Aaron Baddeley
$33,725
T41
Maverick McNealy
$33,725
T41
Sung Kang
$33,725
T41
Vince Whaley
$33,725
T48
Brandt Snedeker
$24,985
T48
Ben Martin
$24,985
T48
Martin Laird
$24,985
T48
David Skinns
$24,985
T52
Beau Hossler
$22,406
T52
Hayden Buckley
$22,406
T52
Scott Piercy
$22,406
T52
Tom Kim
$22,406
T52
Tyson Alexander
$22,406
T52
Harrison Endycott
$22,406
T52
Mark Hubbard
$22,406
T59
S.Y. Noh
$21,375
T59
Jason Day
$21,375
T59
K.H. Lee
$21,375
T62
Sam Stevens
$20,900
T62
Joel Dahmen
$20,900
64
Henrik Norlander
$20,615
65
Kris Kim (a)
—
66
Tom Whitney
$20,425