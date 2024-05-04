CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After 36 holes of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Jake Knapp, winner earlier this season at the Mexico Open, holds a one-shot lead at 14 under.

Troy Merritt, who will play in the final group alongside Knapp, and Matt Wallace are tied for second at 13 under. Kelly Kraft is alone in fourth at 12 under, while four players are tied for fifth at 12 under.

Jordan Spieth, a Dallas local, missed the cut.

TPC Craig Ranch is a 7,414-yard, par-71 layout.

The purse at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:20 a.m. Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick 8:30 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin 8:40 a.m. Tom Kim, Jason Day 8:50 a.m. Luke List, Henrik Norlander 9 a.m. Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen 9:10 a.m. Dylan Wu, Sung Kang 9:20 a.m. Kris Kim, Carson Young 9:30 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune 9:40 a.m. S.Y. Noh, Nico Echavarria 9:55 a.m. Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes 10:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire 10:15 a.m. Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell 10:25 a.m. Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney 10:35 a.m. Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak 10:45 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker 10:55 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler 11:05 a.m. Davis Skinns, Daniel Berger 11:20 a.m. Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty 11:30 a.m. Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chasasrt 11:40 a.m. Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee 11:50 a.m. Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger 12 p.m. Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy 12:10 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo 12:20 p.m. Martin Laird, Vince Whaley 12:30 p.m. S.W. Kim, K.H. Lee 12:45 p.m. Ben An, Zach Johnson 12:55 p.m. Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap 1:05 p.m. Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren 1:15 p.m. Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim 1:25 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles 1:35 p.m. Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith 1:45 p.m. Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft 1:55 p.m. Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, May 4

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek