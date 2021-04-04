All-City running back Jakob Galloway is beefed up, ready to power Banning

Players for Garfield, left, and Banning gather before Saturday's scrimmage. City Section teams will begin the football season Friday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s one certainty when the City Section finally launches its four-game spring football season next weekend. That will be seeing running back Jakob Galloway of Wilmington Banning setting the standard for excellence.

The All-City tailback has beefed up to 225 pounds.In a scrimmage Saturday against Garfield, there was one play in which four Bulldogs got their hands on him, only to see Galloway slip away until a fifth defender finally took him down. Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez was joking, “We might need 14 players” to tackle him.

“I’m ready to lay it on the field,” Galloway said before the scrimmage. “They haven’t seen me in a year. They’re going to be surprised. They’re going to see the full me.”

OMG. The Jakob Galloway of Banning. pic.twitter.com/LzDlRbmgEw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2021

Banning opens Friday at Granada Hills Kennedy. Garfield will play at Los Angeles Wilson.

It could be a rocky road for City Section teams. Woodland Hills El Camino Real became the first to be forced to cancel a game because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Conquistadores will be unable to open their league season next week against Birmingham. The Patriots have rescheduled to play host to Canoga Park.

Norco stuns Centennial: The last time Corona Centennial lost a league football game was to Norco on Nov. 6, 2009. It happened again Saturday, when Norco ended the Huskies' 57-game Big VIII League winning streak with a 38-36 victory. Quarterback Kyle Crum rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown. Norco recovered a fumble on the Centennial five-yard line with just over two minutes left and got a touchdown run from Jacob Rosendahl to break a 28-all tie.

383 yards rushing: Using an old-school Wing-T offense, Whittier California coach Louie Zamora is letting junior running back Vance Johnson take advantage of his team’s strong offensive line. Johnson rushed for 383 yards in 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 26-13 win over Pico Rivera El Rancho.

“It’s an offense I grew up playing in when I was at El Rancho,” Zamora said.

The 5-foot-8 Johnson had games of 145 yards rushing against Hacienda Heights Los Altos and 168 yards against Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe. Next up is a showdown game at home against rival Whittier La Serna (3-0).

“This is a team effort,” Zamora said. “Everyone is busting their butt — the coaches and players.”

One-man gang: Quarterback Jesse Carmona from Pomona Ganesha was quite a one-man show in a 54-32 win over La Puente Bassett. He completed nine of 10 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and made an interception on defense.

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson passed for a school-record seven touchdowns in only one half of action against Huntington Beach.

Coming through: Kickers can be heroes or goats, and San Marino’s Harry Wendling came through with a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give his team a 22-20 victory over South Pasadena.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.