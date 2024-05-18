'A city of open arms' - Klopp's open letter

[Getty Images]

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has written an open letter to his adoptive city in which he describes it as one "of open arms".

The German will take charge of his final match when Wolves come to Anfield on Sunday, having been with the Reds since October 2015.

In a letter published in the Echo on Saturday, Klopp said "the biggest lesson I will take with me is that giving up is definitely not in the Scouse dictionary", adding: "I love this more than I could ever say."

And referring to the "extraordinary" homecoming parades he has experienced - in 2019, when Liverpool won the Champions League for the sixth time and also in 2022, when the Reds claimed both domestic cups but narrowly missed out on the Premier League and another European title - he said, simply: "Wow."

"On and off the pitch, we have created memories between us that will live with me forever.

"Sharing moments of success with the people could only ever be special no matter what club you are at, but the way that Liverpool does it takes it to a whole new level."

