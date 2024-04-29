City 'do not stop' and it 'astounds me'

[Getty Images]

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Manchester City's intensity week in, week out "astounds" him and it is what separates them from title rivals Arsenal.

"They are just relentless," said Kelly on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "There is an inevitability with them because no matter who they play against they dominate the game.

"Arsenal went to Tottenham and showed resilience without dominating possession. City dominate every game and produce more chances and hold possession more than any other team.

"When you catch City it has to be on the counter-attack because they have over exposed themselves. But they continue to play like that in every game because they are a team that do not stop.

"The level Pep Guardiola has them playing at every week astounds me because of their intensity. I know he complains about tiredness but they do not show it."

Listen to the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds