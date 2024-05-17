City to hold public meeting on new Panthers practice facility

The Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for a new practice facility for the Carolina Panthers.

The team wants to build a fieldhouse with an indoor field outside its stadium in Uptown.

Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday on the Panthers' practice facility rezoning project.



It is not controversial.



Plans call for a fieldhouse with an indoor practice field where the current practice field is.



The team is already building two outdoor fields that should be ready by training camp.

