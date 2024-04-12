City of Albuquerque honors Lobo basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo basketball fans got one final opportunity to celebrate the 2023-2024 Mountain West tournament champions on Thursday. The City of Albuquerque honored the team with a ceremony at Civic Plaza where Mayor Tim Keller presented the team with a commemorative basketball and golden Lobo hand statue.

Mayor Keller also revealed that the Albuquerque Convention Center, home to the Lobos indoor track and field team, will start to hang championship banners for all UNM sports. The first banner, revealed during the celebration, commemorates the Lobo basketball team’s 2024 Mountain West tournament championship.

