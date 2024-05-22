Citi Field, Prudential Center wins ‘Best Venues Award’ from Front Office Sports
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Front Office Sports announced the 10 winners of “its inaugural Best Venues Award,” and venues in New Jersey and New York City both made the list.
Venues that were home to professional, collegiate or minor league sports teams responded to FOS questions “questions about their technologies, mobile app features, food options/dietary inclusivity, transportation offerings, mixed-use functionality, and overall venue design.”
The Prudential Center in Newark, home to the New Jersey Devils and Seton Hall Men’s Basketball team, was selected as one of the top choices because of its upgrades over the last several years, FOS said. The outlet highlighted the Prudential Center, adding Levy Restaurants as their new partner for hospitality, as an upgrade that showed “dedication to the fan experience as a world-class venue.”
“It is an honor to stand as one of the winners of this accomplished list for Front Office Sports’ inaugural Best Venues Award,” said Jake Reynolds, president of New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Prudential Center prides itself on its commitment to the fan experience and making this venue a marquee destination in New Jersey. We are continuously rolling out upgrades to ensure we provide our fans with the best experience, world-class service and something new to anticipate with each visit here.”
Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, also made the list. FOS said that Citi Field is on their list because they want to make every seat the best seat.
The full list of winners are:
Venue
Location
Home Team(s)
Prudential Center
Newark, N.J.
New Jersey Devils
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, Ga.
Atlanta Hawks
TD Garden
Boston, Mass.
Boston Celtics
Churchill Downs Racetrack
Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Derby
Citi Field
Queens, N.Y.
New York Mets
Globe Life Field
Arlington, Texas
Texas Rangers
Moody Center
Austin, Texas
University of Texas Men’s and Women’s Basketball
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio Spurs
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, Fla.
Miami Dolphins
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, Pa.
Philadelphia 76ers
When scoring the responses from each venue, FSO said the following was considered:
Novel technologies that improve and enhance the gameday experience
New approaches to simplifying and speeding up the merchandise and concessions process
Exciting and engaging menu items
Efficient ingress, egress and wayfinding
Facilitated transportation
Easy access to wireless connectivity
Physical and cybersecurity
Mixed-use development opportunities
Venue design features
FOS is also holding awards for the Most Sustainable, Best College Athletic Department, Most Impactful, Best Employer in Sports and their Rising 25. For a full list of awards, winners and deadlines, click here.
