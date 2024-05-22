Citi Field, Prudential Center wins ‘Best Venues Award’ from Front Office Sports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Front Office Sports announced the 10 winners of “its inaugural Best Venues Award,” and venues in New Jersey and New York City both made the list.

Venues that were home to professional, collegiate or minor league sports teams responded to FOS questions “questions about their technologies, mobile app features, food options/dietary inclusivity, transportation offerings, mixed-use functionality, and overall venue design.”

Things To Do Around NYC

The Prudential Center in Newark, home to the New Jersey Devils and Seton Hall Men’s Basketball team, was selected as one of the top choices because of its upgrades over the last several years, FOS said. The outlet highlighted the Prudential Center, adding Levy Restaurants as their new partner for hospitality, as an upgrade that showed “dedication to the fan experience as a world-class venue.”

“It is an honor to stand as one of the winners of this accomplished list for Front Office Sports’ inaugural Best Venues Award,” said Jake Reynolds, president of New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Prudential Center prides itself on its commitment to the fan experience and making this venue a marquee destination in New Jersey. We are continuously rolling out upgrades to ensure we provide our fans with the best experience, world-class service and something new to anticipate with each visit here.”

Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, also made the list. FOS said that Citi Field is on their list because they want to make every seat the best seat.

The full list of winners are:

Venue Location Home Team(s) Prudential Center Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils

Seaton Hall University’s Men’s Basketball State Farm Arena Atlanta, Ga. Atlanta Hawks TD Garden Boston, Mass. Boston Celtics

Boston Bruins Churchill Downs Racetrack Louisville, Ky. Kentucky Derby Citi Field Queens, N.Y. New York Mets Globe Life Field Arlington, Texas Texas Rangers Moody Center Austin, Texas University of Texas Men’s and Women’s Basketball Frost Bank Center San Antonio, Texas San Antonio Spurs Hard Rock Stadium Miami, Fla. Miami Dolphins

University of Miami Football

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Miami Open Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia Flyers

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Philadelphia Wings

When scoring the responses from each venue, FSO said the following was considered:

Novel technologies that improve and enhance the gameday experience

New approaches to simplifying and speeding up the merchandise and concessions process

Exciting and engaging menu items

Efficient ingress, egress and wayfinding

Facilitated transportation

Easy access to wireless connectivity

Physical and cybersecurity

Mixed-use development opportunities

Venue design features

FOS is also holding awards for the Most Sustainable, Best College Athletic Department, Most Impactful, Best Employer in Sports and their Rising 25. For a full list of awards, winners and deadlines, click here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.