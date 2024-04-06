Cinnaminson softball starts 2024 voyage with impressive showing at RV Elite Tournament

Cinnaminson Pirates

EASTAMPTON – After sailing into uncharted waters last spring, the Cinnaminson High School softball team is ready for an even better journey this season.

That voyage began this weekend as the Pirates sailed into the championship game of the 18th annual Rancocas Valley Elite Tournament with a pair of wins over Paul VI and Northern Burlington before dropping a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame in Saturday’s final.

Cinnaminson put together the finest season in its history in 2023, winning a program-record 21 times, including a whopping 15 in a row, en route to a conference title and its first-ever sectional final.

“There’s a little different feeling this year,” junior Hannah Derbyshire said. “I feel like there’s a little bit more pressure on us now to live up what we did last year. We were underdogs last year, now we’ve made a name for ourselves.”

Cinnaminson head coach Louis Arnold said while there are some new pieces to the Pirates’ puzzle, it’s the club’s veteran leadership that has led to smooth sailing so far.

“Those veterans have brought younger players, the freshmen and sophomores, along and are teaching them the culture that we’ve built over the last couple of years and that’s making it seamless,” Arnold said. “We’re in a good spot.”

Cinnaminson has rattled off back-to-back winning seasons after it went 4-13 in 2021.

After soggy weather delayed the start of their season earlier in the week, the Buccos knocked off Paul VI, 8-3, on Friday as sophomore Delaney Kroll drove in three runs and junior Ellie Zarnawski knocked in a pair in their opener. The team rallied for a 6-5 win over Northern Burlington in Saturday’s semifinal.

The Notre Dame High School softball team captured the 18th annual Rancocas Valley Elite Tournament title on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Cinnaminson.

Cinnaminson scuffled against Notre Dame starter and Houston commit Rylee Michalak in the final. The senior right-hander mixed her pitches extremely well, resulting in 11 strikeouts, and took a no-hitter into the sixth before sophomore Mia Zuccarelli broke it up with a two-out single.

It was reminiscent of another hard-throwing ace that Cinnaminson faced in last year’s South Jersey Group 2 final, where Haddon Heights’ Sophia Bordi fired a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts.

“We know for Group 2, we have to go through potentially Haddon Heights again,” Arnold said. “So for us to see a pitcher like (Michalak), it’s phenomenal for us.”

Cinnaminson has beefed up its regular-season schedule with games against Kingsway, Pinelands, Lenape, Woodstown and Washington Township to go along with the rough-and-tumble Burlington County Scholastic League competition.

