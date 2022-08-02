Cincinnati Reds trade infielder Brandon Drury to Padres for prospect Victor Acosta

A little more than four months after Brandon Drury signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract, he was on the verge of being traded to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for 18-year-old shortstop prospect Victor Acosta, a source confirmed to The Enquirer.

Drury had a breakout 2022 season with a .274 batting average, .335 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage. He led the Reds' offense with 22 doubles, 20 homers, 59 RBI and 62 runs in 92 games.

He was a prime trade candidate because he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Reds General Manager Nick Krall said Monday contract extension talks weren't on the table, which made it even more likely he would be traded.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a go-ahead solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 31, 2022, Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Now Drury will join a Padres lineup that added Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals earlier Tuesday.

Acosta is ranked No. 11 in the Padres' farm system by Baseball America, signing for $1.8 million as an international free agent. Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the switch-hitter is batting .243 with two homers, three doubles and 11 RBI in 32 games in the rookie-level complex league. He has a .346 on-base percentage with 16 walks to 30 strikeouts, and he's stolen five bases in 12 attempts.

Baseball America wrote in its scouting report: "Acosta has a loud mix of tools and athleticism to dream on. Though he’s 5-foot-11, he has plenty of twitch and strength in his compact build." He's viewed as a fast runner with a chance to be an above-average hitter with above-average power, and he has the arm to remain at shortstop.

Drury wasn't a regular starter from 2020-21. In 2022, he made a few key swing changes and reinvented himself as a hitter.

He made the Reds’ Opening Day roster because Donovan Solano injured his hamstring during spring training. He delivered the game-deciding home run in the Reds’ season-opening win over the Atlanta Braves and never looked back.

Drury transformed into a player who hit in the second-hole of the Reds' lineup and nearly made the All-Star team. Tuesday's trade represents one of Krall's biggest roster building wins of the season, turning a minor league signing into a legitimate prospect.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds trade Brandon Drury to Padres for shortstop prospect