Cincinnati Bengals send Trae Waynes to injured reserve

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes will miss at least the next three games after the team placed him on injured reserve.

Waynes suffered a hamstring injury on the last non-field-goal play of overtime during a loss to the Green Bay Packers over the weekend. Tuesday, Cincinnati announced his shift to injured reserve.

In addition to the Waynes move, the Bengals cut rookie punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad and added the following players to it:

CB Holton Hill

HB Elijah Holyfield

Waynes has appeared in just two games for the Bengals since signing a three-year deal worth $42 million in free agency last offseason. A pec injury cost him all of his first year with the team and he’s been dealing with this hamstring issue since late in training camp.

Given the ruleset, Waynes is eligible to return for Week 9 against Cleveland at the earliest.

