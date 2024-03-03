Cincinnati Bearcats win crucial Big 12 game over Kansas State

It's been 35 days since the University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team departed Fifth Third Arena with a victory. Saturday UC was back on the winning side with another Big 12 thriller.

With UC down for the first time in the second half at 72-71, a straightaway bull's-eye 3-pointer from Simas Lukošius gave UC its sixth Big 12 win, 74-72 over the Kansas State Wildcats. The shot came just under the 10-second mark.

Kansas State had a final possession, but a turnover by Tylor Perry gave the Bearcats the ball under the Wildcats basket with 2.7 seconds left. They fouled John Newman III who missed a free throw, giving Kansas State a final baseball pass play. The ball went out-of-bounds and the referees had to check the monitor to see if any time was left.

There was not. An arm was waved and UC fans could breathe a major sigh of relief as they had led by as many as 13 points.

Newman led UC with 18 points, Day Day Thomas had 14 and Lukošius 13 with the winning trifecta. Tylor Perry led Kansas State with 26 but had the costly turnover at the end. It was the 19th of the game for Kansas State.

UC goes to 17-12 (6-10 Big 12) while Kansas State falls to 17-12 (7-9 Big 12).

Always down to the wire

With 6:51 left, a traditional three-point play by Jamille Reynolds had the Bearcats leading the Wildcats 67-54. Twice late, Kansas State was able to cut the UC lead to three. At 3:03, Josh Reed fouled Cam Carter on a trifecta and the free throws cut the lead to a pair at 71-69.

With 1:16 and the shot clock winding down, Tylor Perry hit a top-of-the-key triple for Kansas State's first lead of the half, 72-71. It would come down to a final sequence.

Prosperity cut in half

The Bearcats were up 13 points on a Lukošius triple, 50-37 with 14:41 to play. Two and half minutes later, a Cam Carter K-State 3-pointer cut the UC lead to six.

By the under-8 media timeout, the Bearcats had upped the lead back to a dozen at 64-52 on Josh Reed's long-range missile.

Hello Newman!

Grad student John Newman III had nine points in the opening four minutes of the second half to increase UC's lead to a dozen. His 3-pointer forced a timeout and put him at 14 points and in double figures for the first time in six games.

Hurts before halftime

The Bearcats would lead most of the first half but had two injuries of note. Lukošius drove to the basket and came to the ground on his head at 7:44 with no call. Around the 4:30 mark, Jamille Reynolds appeared to cramp at midcourt and had to be helped off the floor.

Lukošius would return before halftime, which UC led 34-27, their biggest halftime lead since being up 37-30 at UCF Feb. 17. It was just the fourth time in 16 Big 12 games the Bearcats had a lead at the break.

The Bearcats forced 11 Kansas State turnovers in the half, turning those into 15 points. Uncharacteristically, they were outrebounded 21-16. Of UC's 16 boards, Lakhin led all players with seven.

The Wildcats only led for 39 seconds of the first stanza, while UC was up for 15:40. The Bearcats led by as many as 11.

Offense somewhat offensive in opening minutes

Kansas State took four minutes and 14 seconds to register their first points on a Dai Dai Ames 3-pointer. Before that it was 5-0 with the only scores being a Lakhin lay-up and Lukošius top-of-the-key three.

No Dan Skillings Jr.

The sophomore didn't take part in the shoot-around Saturday and was not dressed for the game. Before the game on 700-WLW, Wes Miller said it was a hip issue.

"He had a really good two days of practice but in the last 24 hours he's had real pain in the hip," Miller said. "He's tried all day to get it where he can go. Tough kid. He will not be able to go tonight. You lose a guy like Dan you can't replace him with one, you've got to replace him collectively and that's what we'll try to do tonight."

Viktor Lakhin got the start in place of Skillings, his first since the Feb. 13 Iowa State loss.

Last Wildcat win

Prior to Saturday, UC last beat Kansas State 75-61 on March 17, 2017, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sacramento.

Next game

UC is at Oklahoma Tuesday night for an 8 p.m. (Eastern) tip with the Sooners. It's their final Big 12 regular season road trip. The Big 12 tournament in Kansas City begins the following week on March 12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats beat Kansas State for Big 12 March Madness push