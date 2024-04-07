Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas to return for 2024-25

University of Cincinnati basketball received more good roster news this weekend with the announcement of the return of DaVeon "Day Day" Thomas to the Bearcats. Thomas announced his return via Instagram late Saturday.

UC’s Day Day Thomas announces his return April 6.

Thomas missed UC's last two NIT games after breaking a foot in the latter stages of the Bearcats' first-round win over San Francisco. He finished that game with a season-high eight assists.

Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas, here in the conference tournament game against Kansas, averaged 10.4 points per game behind Simas Lukošius and team-leader Dan Skillings Jr. Thomas also topped the team in steals (61) and assists (116).

The 6-foot guard from Bishopsville, South Carolina came to UC from Kilgore Junior College in Texas and showed lightning speed moving the ball up the court.

He finished as UC's third-leading scorer at 10.4 points per game behind Simas Lukošius and team leader Dan Skillings Jr. He also topped the team in steals (61) and assists (116). Thomas shot 39% from the field, 28% on 3s and 81% from the foul line.

Day Day Thomas was on crutches during the Bradley NIT game after breaking his foot late in the NIT victory over San Francisco. He had a season-high eight assists against San Francisco before being injured.

Thomas scored in double figures 14 times during the season with a high of 29 against West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. In that game, he made a season-high 7-of-10 3-pointers.

Thomas started all 35 games he appeared in this season. He cheered on freshman teammate Jizzle James who started in his place at point guard in UC's last two games of the 2023-24 campaign.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats basketball to have point guard Day Day Thomas back