Cincinnati Bearcats football transfer portal tracker: Who's here, who left?

With the NCAA college football transfer portal ending May 1, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats have had significant additions and subtractions since their 2023 season ended last Nov. 25.

Between then, the end of spring football and now, 33 players have transferred. While that might sound worrisome, it's fairly common at this juncture of unstructured free agency. Coach Scott Satterfield's staff has replenished his roster with 20 college transfers since then, in addition to 21 high school signees, 10 of which early enrolled to participate in spring practice.

These numbers can change as UC can still add to the roster so long as the player was entered into the portal by May 1. Here is the latest Satterfield scorecard:

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, here throwing during the Red and Black spring football game and practice, is arguably the biggest acquisition by virtue of his position. At Indiana, Sorsby passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with only five interceptions last season.

Arrivals

Brendan Sorsby, quarterback, Indiana – Your likely starter passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2023 for the Hoosiers. He played in 10 games, starting seven. He threw for five touchdowns at Illinois and three in his first start at Penn State.

Evan Pryor, running back, Ohio State – Pryor played three seasons for the Buckeyes, rushing for 147 yards with one touchdown. He missed the 2022 season with an injury. He's a former four-star recruit who was ranked the nation's No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school in North Carolina.

Chance Williams, running back, Grambling State – Williams ran for 890 yards and six touchdowns last season and had 15 receptions for a score for the Tigers.

Tyrin Smith, wide receiver, UTEP – Injuries limited him to four games and 19 catches in 2023. In 2022 Smith was the leading receiver for the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tony Johnson, wide receiver, FAU – Johnson had 60 receptions for 669 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 career games for the Owls, with 37 of those catches coming last year.

Joe Royer, tight end, Ohio State – The former Elder standout returns home where he was a four-star standout. Limited in his career with injuries and roster depth, he had four catches in 14 games for the Buckeyes. Two of those came against Georgia in the National College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2022.

Xavier Lozowicki, tackle, Maine – Lozowicki is a post-spring ball addition and checks in at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. He is from Pennsylvania, played high school ball at IMG in Bradenton and chose UC over USC and Miami (FL).

Cam Roetherford, defensive tackle, Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Also a post-spring addition, Roetherford stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 293 pounds, down from his 300-plus days as an offensive lineman.

Mikah Coleman, edge rusher, Eastern Michigan – From Reynoldsburg, Coleman, at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, had 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 9.5 TFL over 28 games for the Eagles.

Dorian Varner, edge rusher, Wisconsin – Varner, at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, played in 12 games for the Badgers last season He previously was First Team AAC for the Temple Owls.

Bearcats defensive back Derrick Canteen makes a play early in spring practice in March.

Derrick Canteen, cornerback, Virginia Tech – Canteen had 43 tackles for the Hokies last season. Previously he was All-Sun Belt and a Freshman All-American at Georgia Southern.

Ormanie Arnold, cornerback, Idaho – Arnold played in 17 games in two seasons with the Vandals and had 33 tackles and two picks last season in 13 starts.

Josh Minkins Jr., safety, Louisville – Minkins, at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, had 55 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Cardinals in 2022. He started last season with seven tackles in an opening win over Georgia Tech, but injuries kept him to 21 tackles for the season.

Mehki Miller, safety, New Mexico State – The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder played in 12 games with 28 tackles for the Aggies last season. He played as a freshman for the Miami RedHawks.

Logan Wilson, safety, North Texas – Wilson ended the spring game with a pick-six. Previously he was a two-year starter and team captain at North Texas where he had 111 tackles and three interceptions in two seasons.

Kye Stokes, safety, Ohio State – Stokes played in 11 games for the Buckeyes. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds he is a former four-star recruit.

Jared Bartlett, linebacker, West Virginia – The brother of former Steeler Stephon Tuitt had 135 tackles, 21 TFL and and 14 sacks over 50 games and 26 starts for the Mountaineers.

Jayden Perry, long snapper, Indiana State – The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Perry was perfect on all of his snaps with the Sycamores over two seasons. He previously played at Coastal Carolina.

Max Fletcher, punter, Arkansas – The 6-foot-5 younger brother of current UC punter Mason Fletcher averaged 46.9 yards per boot for the Razorbacks. With a redshirt year, the current plan is for him to back up Mason in 2024.

Francis Sherman, tight end, Arkansas – Sherman is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds and brings 38 games of experience including last season at Arkansas and three prior at Louisville with many of the current UC coaching staff.

Tight end Payten Singletary has transferred making Western Kentucky 2023 transfer Joey Beljan and Ohio State transfer Joe Royer the frontrunners for snaps at that position.

Portal Combat departures who have yet to land

Payten Singletary, tight end

Tyler Gillison, edge rusher

Dorian Jones, linebacker (transferred from Louisville last year)

Jabril White, cornerback

Trevor Carter, linebacker

Rayquan Adkins, cornerback

Derrick Shepard, defensive lineman

Isiah Cox, safety

Rory Bell, kicker (transferred from Temple last year)

Dion Hunter, linebacker (transferred from New Mexico last year)

Chris Scott, wide receiver

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Aaron Turner turns downfield after completing a catch as defensive back Jayden Davis defends during spring football practice in early March. Davis has since transferred to Georgia Tech.

Ex-'Cats with new zip codes

Jayden Davis, safety, Georgia Tech

Daved Jones Jr (Lakota West), linebacker, Jackson State

Ethan Wright, running back, Youngstown State

Justin Harris, cornerback, Texas State

Oliver Bridges, cornerback, Buffalo

C.J. Doggette, edge, Ohio University

Bryon Threats, safety, UCF

Sammy Anderson Jr., cornerback, Charlotte (but not currently listed on roster)

Luke Dalton, offensive tackle, Ball State

Ty Perkins, wide receiver, Marshall

Stephon Byrd, running back, Youngstown State

Myles Montgomery, running back, UCF

Chamon Metayer, tight end, Colorado then again to Arizona State

Justin Wodtly, edge, Arizona State

Jah Mal Williams, edge, Troy

Dehawn Pace (Colerain), safety, UCF

George Udo, safety, Ball State (transferred from BYU last year)

Donovan Ollie, receiver, Colorado State (transferred from Washington State last year)

Cam Jones, tackle, Jacksonville State

Cayson Pfeiffer, long snapper, Wisconsin

Tristan O’Brien, long snapper, Indiana State

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield claps after in the Red and Black Spring Game April 13 at Nippert Stadium.

How it sits with Satt?

"The way things are nowadays, things change every 30 minutes in this era that we're in," Satterfield said. "Our job now is to keep the key guys that you need on your team and then add a few that can come in and fit the culture. I'm not going to add guys just to add. We've got to add the right guys."

