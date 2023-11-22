Chubba Purdy confirmed as starting Nebraska QB versus Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes get another crack at the Purdy family line.

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule confirmed on Wednesday that redshirt sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy would start for the Huskers against Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 210 pound quarterback will be making his second start of the season and his fifth career collegiate start.

Purdy started last week at Wisconsin in a 24-17 overtime loss versus the Badgers. The Queen Creek, Ariz., product led a pair of first-quarter touchdown drives.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule confirms Chubba Purdy will start again Friday. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 22, 2023

On the Huskers’ first possession, Purdy took a third-and-3 snap, rolled right and then scrambled down the sideline and then upfield into the clear for a 55-yard touchdown run.

Next, on Nebraska’s second possession, Purdy connected with freshman wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd for a 58-yard touchdown pass that put the Huskers in front 14-0.

After those two opening scores though, Nebraska added just the lone field goal on the Huskers’ final drive of regulation to take the game into overtime. The Huskers punted on four of their five second-half drives and Purdy was intercepted by Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman on a last-gasp fourth-and-16 overtime snap.

Purdy finished 15-of-24 passing for 169 yards with the one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 14 times for 105 yards with the opening score.

In his career, Purdy has appeared in 15 games. Purdy became only the fifth true freshman quarterback to start a game at Florida State when he did so at North Carolina State in a 38-22 loss for the Seminoles on Nov. 14, 2020. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 181 yards with a pair of touchdown passes in that contest for Florida State.

Purdy also started and lost a pair of games last season for Nebraska. He completed 6-of-16 passes for 41 yards with an interception in a 20-13 loss versus Minnesota. He did rush for a score against the Gophers.

Then, Purdy started and completed 6-of-11 passes for 56 yards in a 34-3 loss at then-No. 3 Michigan. Purdy was injured late in the first half.

Of course, Purdy is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback and former Iowa State starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy finished with an 0-2 record against the Hawkeyes as the starting quarterback.

Iowa beat Iowa State in Ames, 18-17, in the 2019 season and, 27-17, in the 2021 season.

