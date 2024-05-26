Christopher Bell lands victory in rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600

Christopher Bell rolled to victory in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600, prevailing in a rain-shortened event at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota stayed in front for a race-high 90 of the 249 laps, which was 151 laps short of the 400-lap, 600-mile distance when rain and lightning halted the action. His first win at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval was the eighth of his Cup Series career.

Brad Keselowski, the previous race’s winner at Darlington Raceway, placed second in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. William Byron was third, with Tyler Reddick fourth and Denny Hamlin completing the top five.

Track crews starting drying the track after a heavy storm blew through nearly midway through the third of four stages. Competition officials indicated that “due to inclement weather, high humidity and the likelihood of resuming action after 1 a.m. ET with the track-drying process” that the race would be declared official.

Xfinity Series regular Justin Allgaier started in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Kyle Larson, who finished 18th in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 before traveling to the Charlotte area to complete the 600-miler. He arrived in his pit box at 9:31 p.m. ET and was primed to replace Allgaier with a driver change when the race was red-flagged, with Allgaier scoring 13th.

Ryan Blaney, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, was an early exit after his No. 12 Team Penske Ford had an issue with the right-front tire and smacked the outside retaining wall in Turn 4. He completed just 143 laps and ended up 39th in the 40-car field.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Enjoy Illinois 300, scheduled next Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at World Wide Technology Raceway.

