Christian Scott called up, Pete Alonso looks to step up, and Mets remain down and up | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo drop an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets continue to win some, lose some, and shake up the pitching staff.

Connor and Joe wrap up an uneven road trip, examine the moves made by manager Carlos Mendoza, break down the debut of Christian Scott, and do a deep dive on the season so far for Pete Alonso.

Later, the guys go Down on the Farm for a status report on pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, set up a Braves series-themed round of The Scoreboard, and answer Mailbag questions about the next Mets prospect to make an impact for the big league club, how to handle the return of Tylor Megill, and thoughts about Alonso’s upcoming free agency.

Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.