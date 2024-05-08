Christian Gonzalez already impressed with talent of this rookie Patriots WR

New England Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez is impressed with rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, as the 2024 rookie class gets acclimated in Foxboro.

Polk was drafted in the second round with the 37th overall pick. The initial selection raised some eyebrows, given the strong caliber of other receivers on the board. Even still, there’s no denying that the Washington product is a big-time playmaker.

He tallied 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was a solid complementary option in a Washington wide receiver group that featured Rome Odunze, among others.

Gonzalez was complimentary of the rookie when he met with the media on Thursday, as transcribed by NFL writer Mike Kadlick.

“He’s a great player…He’s a great receiver, excited for him to come up here and get to work and show people what he can do,” said Gonzalez.

Polk will be part of a rebuilding Patriots offense hoping to get back on track after an ugly 2023 season. Making an impression on a player like Gonzalez, who was a defensive rookie standout in the NFL last season, is saying something.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire