Christian Barmore joined elite company with this statistic from his rookie year

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore had a productive 2021 season. Recording 46 total tackles and a sack in a half, Barmore made the most of his rookie season.

With New England having traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Barmore, it appears that the risk was worthwhile. One of Barmore’s specialties was getting to the quarterback, and he did so in historical fashion. Pro Football Focus’s Mike Renner pointed out a statistic that puts the former Alabama prospect in elite company.

Barmore’s 48 rookie pressures with the second-most by a rookie defensive tackle since 2006. Only Leonard Williams had more with 52 in his rookie season.

As New England looks to establish a level of consistency at defensive tackle, Barmore appears to be on the right trajectory.

