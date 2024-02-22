Chris Tucker sits courtside as IU basketball gets knocked the (bleep) out, man.

The Indiana basketball team isn't giving fans much to cheer, but Chris Tucker tries to lift their spirits.

The "Rush Hour" and "Friday" actor and comedian sat courtside Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tucker, who also took in NBA All-Star festivities last weekend in Indianapolis, is a friend of Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson.

Feb 21, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Comedian Chris Tucker in the second half between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Tucker grabbed a big IU flag during a second-half timeout as the band played the William Tell Overture. He also joined in a game of Simon Says at halftime.

His efforts couldn't buoy the Hoosiers, who lost to Nebraska 85-70.

Chris Tucker LOVING life at the Hoosiers game. 🤣



(🎥: @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/68VqgvqsSE — theScore (@theScore) February 22, 2024

Chris Tucker taking part in Simon Says at halftime pic.twitter.com/1sHxS5De0p — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) February 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Chris Tucker sits courtside at Indiana basketball game vs. Nebraska