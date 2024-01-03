Chris Tabor on Derrick Brown: ‘I don’t call him DB, I call him Pro Bowler’

To Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor, Derrick Brown is a Pro Bowler—even that title isn’t official by tonight.

At 8 p.m. ET, the NFL will announce the full rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. And although his standout defensive tackle hasn’t been getting the credit he deserves for a phenomenal campaign, Tabor heaped praise upon Brown this afternoon.

“Oh, I think he’s havin’ a heck of a year,” Tabor said. “What is he? Three tackles short of 100? I mean, think about that. That position, and to have the opportunity to get over 100 tackles.

“I’ve said it for weeks—I don’t call him ‘DB,’ I call him ‘Pro Bowler.'”

As an appetizer to tonight’s announcements, the league released the top-10 vote-getters for each position. Brown was not listed amongst the defensive tackle group.

Nonetheless, the fourth-year force is on the doorstep of history. Brown is just three takedowns shy of breaking the NFL’s single-season record for the most tackles by a defensive lineman (98).

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire