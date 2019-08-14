Chris Sale becomes fastest pitcher in MLB history to record 2,000 strikeouts

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale made MLB history Tuesday night with a third-inning strikeout of Cleveland Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado.

Mercado’s swinging third strike marked Sale’s second strikeout of the night and his fifth from the mound.

It also marked Sale’s 2,000th career strikeout, making him the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach that mark in terms of innings pitched.

Chris Sale passed another Red Sox great to break an MLB strikeout record on Tuesday. (Getty)

Sale passes Pedro Martinez

Sale reached the threshold in 1,626 innings, passing Pedro Martinez, who needed 1,771.1 innings to record his 2,000th strikeout.

Randy Johnson, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw round out the top-five list of fastest pitchers to record 2,000 strikeouts.

Rafael Devers ties double record

Sale struck out 12 Indians batters, but the struggles that have plagued him much of the season showed up on Tuesday as he allowed five runs in 6.2 innings, three of them earned.

The Red Sox prevailed, 7-6 in 10 innings, aided by a 6-for-6 performance at the plate from third baseman Rafael Devers that included four doubles and three RBI. Devers’ double tally ties an MLB record for one game.

Jackie Bradley Jr. secured the win with a solo home run in the 10th inning.

