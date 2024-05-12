Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick collide at Darlington, exchange words post-race

Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick were battling for the lead at Darlington Raceway with 10 laps to go. Shortly after, Buescher was face-to-face with Reddick on pit road in fury.

Buescher was walled by Reddick in a fight for the win in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 after Reddick dove to Buescher’s left in Turn 3. Reddick drifted high and contacted Buescher, who had nowhere to go but to bounce off the SAFER barrier to his right.

The result of the contact was a flat right-rear tire for Reddick and damage that forced Buescher to hit pit road, allowing Buescher’s teammate and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski to escape with the victory. Buescher ultimately finished 30th and Reddick 32nd.

Upon exiting his car, Buescher confronted Reddick on pit road, expressing his anger and frustration with Reddick, who won at Talladega three weeks ago.

“I don’t have that (win) sticker on my door. This means more,” Buescher told Reddick. “I need you to be better. We’ve raced each other just fine for so long.”

Buescher was also a near-winner one week ago at Kansas Speedway, where Kyle Larson nipped him at the finish line by 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history and one that required a photo to determine accurately.

“We got wrecked. I mean, that one’s clear as day. Don’t need any cameras to tell us,” Buescher told FOX Sports. “I don’t know what to say. We’ve raced each other really clean through the years. Tried to be really respectful about it. … And we get used up. It’s something that you know is just not gonna work. Just really pissed off about it right now. Certainly had a chance to win another one.”

