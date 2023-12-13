Chiles promote Bill Ragans to head coach, drop interim tag after successful 1st season

Chiles football officially has a new head coach.

After one season as the interim head coach of the Timberwolves, Bill Ragans has been promoted to the full-time role of head coach for the football program. Leading Chiles to a 6-4 record in 2023, Ragans team narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

In July, Ragans replaced Kevin Pettis, who was reassigned following an investigation into possible athletic violations. Ragans spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for Pettis before being promoted into the head coaching role.

Bill Ragans is the new head coach at Chiles

In a statement, Chiles Athletic Director Mike Eto said he was "excited" that Ragans will lead the Timberwolves into the future.

The Full statement reads as follows:

"Today, Chiles High School is proud to announce that we have promoted our interim head coach, Bill Ragans, to our full-time head football coach. Coach Ragans served as our interim head coach for the 2023 fall season, where he stepped in on short notice and ran a very successful program. His leadership and commitment to the program was evident and we are excited that Coach Ragans will lead us into the next chapter of Timberwolves football."

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Chiles football promote Bill Ragans into head coaching role