Chiefs TE Travis Kelce speaks out on Chris Jones’ holdout

Chris Jones’ holdout came to define the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp and preseason, and tight end Travis Kelce has had enough of it.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, which the All-Pro pass catcher hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis addressed Jones’ continued absence from team activities, and pleaded for the lineman’s return.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and #Eagles center Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights discussing the Chris Jones situation. Here is a link to their podcast: https://t.co/EZxGzUhf4q pic.twitter.com/2lKyBY4jTr — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) September 1, 2023

“Chris,” Kelce asked sheepishly, “Can you please come back? You’re really scaring me, man. I don’t get it, you must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me begging you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you.”

Kelce’s comments come ahead of Kansas City’s regular season kickoff against the Detroit Lions on September 7, which could prove to be a difficult game to win for the Chiefs without the help of their All-Pro pass rusher.

