Chiefs TE Jared Wiley talks expectations for rookie season

During the NFL draft, an under-the-radar need for the Kansas City Chiefs was the tight end position.

Travis Kelce is still set to be a key cog in Andy Reid’s offense next season but will turn 35 years old in October.

Jared Wiley, a former TCU tight end who was one of the Chiefs’ fourth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, could help take some of the pressure off Kelce and may be a future starter for Kansas City if he can translate his raw talent into productivity.

While addressing the media on Saturday Wiley told reporters about what he hopes to accomplish as a rookie.

“As far as the coaches, [I] just [want to] get in here and learn the offense as fast as possible and be a key contributor on the team however that looks, whether it’s special teams, offense, whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do it,” Wiley began. “My expectations of myself are basically that, I want to come in here, I want to get comfortable, I want to learn the brand and style of football that they play here in Kansas City. I want to be able to do that to the best of my ability.”

Wiley will join a tight end room that includes Kelce, Noah Gray, and Irv Smith, and with his towering presence at 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds, the former TCU tight end could play a crucial part in Kansas City’s red zone offense.

