Chiefs to re-sign WR Demarcus Robinson on one-year deal

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their own free agents at the receiver position.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are bringing back WR Demarcus Robinson on a one-year contract. A former fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Florida in 2016, Robinson has worked his way up to becoming a serviceable target for QB Patrick Mahomes. The two developed good chemistry when he ran the scout team with the Chiefs back in 2017 and he’s improved every year since.

Robinson has appeared in 80 games during his time with the Chiefs, starting a total of 32 games. He has 120 receptions for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns dating back to 2017. He’s coming off a career year in terms of production, with 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Kansas City didn’t have much luck on the free-agent receiver market. After they missed out on landing players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Reynolds and others, this move began to make more and more sense for the team. Robinson isn’t the upgrade that they were searching for, but he’s beloved in the locker room and provides them with more depth as they enter the season. They’ve managed to get to the Super Bowl in back-to-back years with him as a quaternary target in the offense and that should be the role that he’s due for in 2021, even with the expected departure of Sammy Watkins.

Updated look at Chiefs' offseason roster following first wave of free agency

