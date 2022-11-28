Chiefs to sign WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

Melvin Gordon wasn’t the only big addition the Kansas City Chiefs made to the practice squad on Monday.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Monday, the Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. A standout in college at South Carolina, Edwards holds a number of career records for the Gamecocks including receptions (234), receiving yards (3,045) and receiving touchdowns (22). His college success made the 6-3 and 212-pound wideout an intriguing pickup for the Raiders, even with some injuries during the pre-draft process, but that wouldn’t last.

With a new regime in place in Las Vegas this year, Edwards was traded to the Atlanta Falcons back in May after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Raiders. He was recently waived by Atlanta after recording just three catches for 15 yards in six game appearances this season.

In total, Edwards has appeared in 35 career games with 48 receptions for 779 yards and four touchdowns. In three career games against the Chiefs since 2020, Edwards recorded six receptions on nine targets for 119 yards and a touchdown. Overall, this practice squad signing has quite a bit of upside should Edwards catch on in Kansas City.

In a corresponding move to make room for Edwards, the Chiefs have waived DE Azur Kamara from the practice squad. Kamara was made expendable after Frank Clark returned from suspension.

