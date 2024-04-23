Chiefs sign Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan to extensions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three key cogs in the Kansas City Chiefs organization were signed to contract extensions on Monday.

Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt announced that Head Coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach and President Mark Donovan were all signed to extensions.

This comes as no surprise, as the trio has overseen a dynastic run that includes back-to-back to Super Bowls, four Super Bowl Super appearances and six straight AFC Championships.

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Hunt said.

“Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

The three have been together since 2017, accumulating a record of 100-34 (regular & postseason).

Reid took over in 2013, and has led them to the playoffs all but once, and never had a losing record, cementing his place among coaching greats.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said.

“Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Veach has been one of the best GMs in football and had a large part in drafting Patrick Mahomes and developing a formidable defense.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I’ve received these past seven seasons,” Veach said. “I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City. I am excited to continue my career in a city that’s embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom.”

The Chiefs have seen growth off the field too, garnering a large following over the past few seasons and seeing a major increase in team value.

“It is a privilege to help lead this organization’s business operations, and I want to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their continued support and trust in the work that we’re doing off-the-field and in the community,” Donovan said. “I’m thankful to have an incredibly talented staff across numerous departments that are all key pieces to the organization. I’m proud to be a part of a team that has had unprecedented success and look forward to creating and experiencing more historic moments with the Kingdom.”

Reid’s deal makes him the highest paid coach in the NFL and runs through 2029, according to reports.

