How have Chiefs rookies performed up to 2022 bye week?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen 10 draft picks and 11 total rookies on the 53-man roster through the first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Their rookie class has provided some major contributions to the success they’ve seen, with seven of them starting games for the team. Should the rookies to continue to play at a high level in the second half of the season, this group could prove to be one of Brett Veach’s best draft classes yet.

Below you’ll find a quick breakdown of each rookie and their performance through the bye week:

Round 1, 21 overall: CB Trent McDuffie

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: One game started. One total tackle. No targets or receptions allowed.

McDuffie was heading toward a flawless start to his career before he suffered a hamstring injury on the artificial playing surface at State Farm Stadium. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the past six games ahead of the bye week. He was designated to return from injured reserve, but he has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. McDuffie is expected to return in Week 9 against the Titans and should quickly reclaim a starting role on the defense.

Round 1, 30 overall: DE George Karlaftis

AP Photo/Matt York

Season totals: Seven games started. 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes batted, one sack and 20 total pressures.

One of the most impressive rookies for Kansas City, Karlaftis has played the second-most defensive snaps among Chiefs rookie defenders with 352 through seven weeks. While his sack production hasn’t been high, Karlaftis has the second-most pressures behind Chris Jones and the most among rookie edge rushers through seven weeks.

Part of his lack of sack production has to do with the scheme as Steve Spagnuolo has sought to line him up on the defensive interior to force some double teams and free others for one-on-one matchups. With Frank Clark suspended for the next two games, it will be important for Karlaftis to continue producing pressures, but it will be even more vital for him to convert some of those pressures into sacks.

Round 2, 54 overall: WR Skyy Moore

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Seven games played, two games started. Six receptions for 100 yards.12 punt returns for 84 yards and two fumbles.

Moore has seen perhaps the most challenging rookie season of any player for Kansas City. He’s been thrust into the punt returner role despite little prior experience. As a result, he’s had trouble fielding the ball, resulting in two turnovers. On the offensive side of the ball, he’s clearly still learning the ropes. In Week 7, he ran a route at the wrong depth and it resulted in an early interception from Patrick Mahomes. The ceiling is still very high for this rookie, but it’s clear that he still has a long way to go.

Round 2, 62 overall: S Bryan Cook

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Six games played. 11 total tackles, one QB hit and one pass defended.

Cook missed one game with a concussion. He’s been a nice chess piece on defense, playing 32 snaps in the box and over 70 snaps at the free safety position. He’s often on the field during the team’s dime package and their big nickel package. His play on defense has been solid, but his play on special teams so far have been a mixed bag.

Round 3, 103 overall: LB Leo Chenal

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Season totals: Seven games played, three games started. Eight total tackles and one QB hit.

Chenal has been on the field mostly during the team’s base defense snaps. He’s had some flashes, but the team doesn’t really play enough snaps with three linebackers don’t the field for any consistent impact from Chenal.

Round 4, 135 overall: CB Joshua Williams

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Season totals: Seven games played. 11 total tackles, four passes defended and one interception. Nine receptions allowed on 15 targets for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

In his first significant NFL action, Williams faced off against Bills WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. It didn’t exactly go as planned for the rookie, who surrendered touchdowns to each player. In his second game with significant snaps in Week 7, Williams bounced back with a big interception after Skyy Moore turned over the football on a punt return.

Round 5, 145 overall: OL Darian Kinnard

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Season totals: One game played.

When Kinnard was drafted there was some hope that he’d be able to come in and compete at right tackle, but those hopes were dashed during the preseason when he primarily played with the third-team offense. While he made the 53-man roster, Kinnard has been a healthy scratch all but once this season. In that game, he only played snaps on special teams. At this point, he’s looking more like a developmental prospect who could be ready to make more meaningful contributions in 2023.

Round 7, 243 overall: CB Jaylen Watson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Season totals: Seven games played, five games started. 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four passes defended, one interception, and one touchdown. 27 receptions allowed on 43 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Perhaps the most impressive rookie for Kansas City so far, Watson has filled in admirably since Trent McDuffie was injured in Week 1. He had a game-changing play in Week 2 against the Chargers with his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. He’s definitely proven to be an NFL-caliber cornerback despite his seventh-round draft status.

Round 7, 251 overall: RB Isiah Pacheco

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Season totals: Seven games played, one game started. 39 carries for 192 yards and one rushing touchdown. Two receptions for nine yards.

After a ton of preseason hype, Pacheco finally notched his first career start in Week 7. He’s played a big role on special teams as the team’s primary kick return specialist. His role on offense seems to be growing as the team’s best pure-runner outside of Ronald Jones. Expect his offensive snaps to increase after the bye week.

Round 7, 259 overall: DB Nazeeh Johnson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Three games played.

Johnson is the only draft pick who didn’t make the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in late September and has appeared in three games since, playing primarily on special teams. Unless there are some injuries in the secondary, Johnson is unlikely to see action on defense this season.

Undrafted: LB Jack Cochrane

AP Photo/David Banks

Season totals: Five games played, four total tackles.

Cochrane was promoted to the 53-man roster when LB Willie Gay Jr. was suspended earlier this season. He’s appeared in five games, only playing snaps on special teams. Unless there are some injuries at the linebacker position, it seems like Cochrane’s role as a rookie will remain on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire