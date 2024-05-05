Chiefs rookie Kingsley Suamataia: ‘Patrick (Mahomes) has been a great mentor’

The second day of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp is over, as the new players become accustomed to the NFL lifestyle. The front office targeted the front five specifically, selecting three linemen in the 2024 NFL draft..

Kingsley Suamataia was the first blocker picked by the Chiefs and seems to have the most direct path to a starting spot of any player in Kansas City’s newest draft class.

On Sunday, he spoke with reporters after practice at rookie minicamp wrapped up, and shared his thoughts on getting to play alongside Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick [Mahomes] was probably the second guy that hit me up — just getting ready on me,” Suamataia told the media. “He’s fired up. I’m just trying to get in the playbook as fast as possible. To know how best to help our O-Line and the team. Patrick has been a great mentor as well. Like, just waking up to a message from [him], it just blows my mind.”

Suamataia won’t have long to be starstruck. With a highly-anticipated 2024 season on the horizon, the BYU product is likely to settle into a key spot on the Chiefs’ offensive line sooner than some might expect.

