Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVIII MVP has 96.1 career PFF grade

Patrick Mahomes has singlehandedly altered the course of Kansas City Chiefs history since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.

There are a few ways to quantify Mahomes’ impact on Kansas City’s franchise. His three Super Bowl wins, two MVP awards, and unbelievable 74-22 regular season record as a starter are a good place to start.

However, the experts at analytics company Pro Football Focus have their own metrics that boil down a player’s contribution into a composite grade.

For his career with the Chiefs, Mahomes has earned a mark of 96.1 out of a possible 100.

Patrick Mahomes: 96.1 career PFF Grade 🤯 1st among all players from the 2017 draft class 💎 pic.twitter.com/EqCgughksW — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) April 23, 2024

While PFF’s take on player grades can be controversial among football fans, this achievement shows just how dominant Mahomes has been since entering the league as the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Expect Mahomes to continue building on this incredible accomplishment as he and his teammates try to secure Kansas City a Super Bowl three-peat next season.

