Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes saw ‘40,000 middle fingers’ before playoff matchup vs. Bills

For one of the first times in their history, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL’s villain.

Following in the footsteps of the New England Patriots who came before them, the Chiefs’ dominance in recent years has earned Kansas City far more foes than friends.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes has effortlessly transitioned from playing the role of a scrappy underdog to that of a new-age Tom Brady and revealed how he is welcomed at opponents’ stadiums in a recent interview.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Mahomes recounted the reception he got at Highmark Stadium in January before bouncing the Buffalo Bills from the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes on Bills fans: “I got to Buffalo this year and saw 40,000 middle fingers on the way to the stadium. I’m trying to hand my headband and sleeve to a kid and snowballs are flying at me, I’m like, these people really don't like me” pic.twitter.com/3akrvaQWj8 — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) May 3, 2024

“I got to Buffalo this year and I think I saw… 40,000 middle fingers on the way into the stadium,” Mahomes explained. “They were ready to go. Then, we go out there and win, I’m trying to hand my headband and sleeve off to a kid and snowballs are just flying at me. These people really don’t like me. It’s not fake at all.”

Whether opposing fans like him or not, they’ll have to continue dealing with Mahomes every January until their team comes up with a way to stop him.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire