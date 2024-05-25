Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to Luka Dončić’s game-winning shot
The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their first week of OTAs as part of Phase 3 of the team’s off-season workout program. During his downtime, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made it no secret that he is a loyal supporter of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
During Friday night’s Mavericks game, their All-Star Luka Dončić hit the game-winning three-point shot, silencing the home team, Minnesota Timberwolves. The thrilling finish to game two of the Western Conference Finals gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead in the series, and the excitement wasn’t lost on Mahomes, who was tuned into the action. The two-time league MVP’s wife Brittany shared on her Instagram stories an excited Mahomes watching from home.
Lmfao Mahomes is really one of us😭 pic.twitter.com/b5sHVuP3Pv
— Jazz (@jazzlynn626) May 25, 2024
After three championship rings and many big game moments, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is still a fan of impressive plays in sports. Dončić finished the game with another playoff triple-double of 32 points, ten rebounds, and thirteen assists. Mahomes is a constant fixture courtside at big Mavericks games, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him again, as games three and four are scheduled in Dallas.