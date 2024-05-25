Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to Luka Dončić’s game-winning shot

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their first week of OTAs as part of Phase 3 of the team’s off-season workout program. During his downtime, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made it no secret that he is a loyal supporter of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

During Friday night’s Mavericks game, their All-Star Luka Dončić hit the game-winning three-point shot, silencing the home team, Minnesota Timberwolves. The thrilling finish to game two of the Western Conference Finals gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead in the series, and the excitement wasn’t lost on Mahomes, who was tuned into the action. The two-time league MVP’s wife Brittany shared on her Instagram stories an excited Mahomes watching from home.

After three championship rings and many big game moments, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is still a fan of impressive plays in sports. Dončić finished the game with another playoff triple-double of 32 points, ten rebounds, and thirteen assists. Mahomes is a constant fixture courtside at big Mavericks games, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him again, as games three and four are scheduled in Dallas.

