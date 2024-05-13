Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes toasts the rise of women’s sports at Time 100 Gala

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were not at the Met Gala this year, but they did walk a red carpet last month.

The Mahomeses were at the 2024 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Mahomes was named to Time magazine’s most influential list earlier this year and the swanky affair was for him and the other honorees.

A recap of the event was broadcast Sunday night, and Mahomes gave a toast to women’s sports. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are co-owners of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, and the Chiefs quarterback noted the team had opened a first-of-its-kind soccer stadium.

“Tonight, I’d like to raise a glass to a new era in sports. An era when the women’s game is finally getting the attention it deserves,” Mahomes said to applause. “For a long time, there was this well-meaning but patronizing idea that you should care about the women’s sports because that aligns with your values. And sure, there’s some merit to that.

“But the real reason you should care about women’s sports is because they’re incredible. And just Google A’ja Wilson’s highlights and you’ll see what I’m talking about. The talent, the narratives, the personalities: women’s sports has it all. And I think people are finally starting to figure that out. The women’s NCAA basketball championship was ESPN’s most-viewed college basketball game ever. A million more fans watch Coco Gauff win the U.S. Open (tennis tournament) than the men’s final. And leagues like the WNBA and the NWSL are signing huge new rights deals and planning big expansions.

“I’m proud of the part my family has played in this movement. As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, my wife, Brittany, is working hard to grow women’s soccer and broaden the path for the next generation of young athletes like our daughter. Last month, we kicked off the new season in a brand-new stadium, the first in the world to be built specifically for a women’s pro team.

“I feel very confident that investment will pay off in more ways than one. We all need to keep investing in the women’s game with our attention, with our media and with our wallets, because this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s the future. So here is a toast to the greatness that is women’s sports. It’s been happening and I’m glad the world is catching on.”