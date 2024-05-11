Chiefs mark three months since winning Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs have captivated football fans around the country with their spectacular displays of dominance on the gridiron.

From the otherworldly play of Patrick Mahomes in crunch time to the team’s stingy defense led by Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, and Chris Jones, the Chiefs have made a name for themselves as one of the best teams in modern NFL history.

On Saturday, Kansas City marked three months since its victory in Super Bowl LVIII, which earned the Chiefs their fourth championship title in franchise history after an overtime dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Three months since we got our fourth 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FzHIpS9wuu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2024

Though it took an extra period for the Chiefs to reign supreme, Kansas City’s mettle in the championship game was something that experts will remember forever.

With the offseason in full swing after the 2024 NFL draft where the Chiefs added Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Kansas City has its eyes set on winning another title next year in Super Bowl LIX.

