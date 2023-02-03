Chiefs coach Andy Reid already has said he does not anticipate receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) playing in Super Bowl LVII. The estimated status report following the bye week confirmed that.

The NFL required the Chiefs to list estimated designations following the bye week, and Hardman received a doubtful designation.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) also missed practice all week. They are considered questionable for Super Bowl LVII.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., whose shoulder injury limited him all week, also is considered questionable.

The team will issue another status report next Friday, with updated designations.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant all week and is good to go for next Sunday.

Chiefs list JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed as questionable after bye week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk